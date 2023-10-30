‘Energy cooperation with EU is pointless’

Global Economy
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM

Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM

Russia's former President, Dmitry Medevedev, was quoted as saying on Sunday that cooperation with Europe in energy matters was frozen or pointless as European countries had fallen on hard times and had poor growth prospects.

"Europe has castrated itself in bloody fashion and without anaesthesia by walking away from energy cooperation with our country," Russian news agencies quoted Medvedev, now Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, as saying on social media.

