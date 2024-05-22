Sonali Bank’s e-Wallet recognised as best innovation

Sonali e-Wallet, the mobile app of Sonali Bank, has been recognised as the best innovation by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance for implementing e-governance and innovation plans for FY24.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, handed over an award to Md Zahirul Islam, deputy general manager of the bank, at a function at the finance ministry in the capital on Tuesday, the bank said in a press release.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division (FID), presided over the programme.

Among others, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary of the FID, and Farida Yasmin, deputy secretary, along with other senior officials were present.