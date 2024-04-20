Premier Bank holds ‘Q1 Business Review Meeting’

HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Bank, attends the “1st Quarter Business Review Meeting-2024” of the bank at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital on Friday as chief guest. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank organised its "1st Quarter Business Review Meeting 2024" at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Friday.

HBM Iqbal, chairman of the bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Iqbal gave special thanks to branch managers and zonal heads for the bank's development and success throughout the first quarter and hoped the growth would continue in the rest of this fiscal year, further strengthening the bank's position.

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, which was also attended by Moin Iqbal, vice-chairman of the bank.

Karim focused on business expansion and shared words of inspiration to uphold compliance and modernise business products to leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of 2024.

Among others, Mohammad Imran Iqbal, director of the bank and chairman of the risk management committee, Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed and Nahyan Haroon, directors, Kaisar Ahmed Chowdhury and Naba Gopal Bonik, independent directors, and Mohammad Abu Zafar, managing director (designated), were also present.