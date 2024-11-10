Workers' protest causes long tailback at Gazipur

Workers from five factories under the T&Z Group have continued their protests, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in the Basan area of Gazipur for the second straight day.

According to the Industrial Police, around 2,000 workers from T&Z Apparels Limited, Basic Clothing Limited, Apparels Plus, Basic Knitwear Limited, and Apparel Art Limited took to the streets to demand payment of arrears.

Photo: Collected

Following the strike, heavy traffic congestion was seen on the Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Kishoreganj, Dhaka-Tangail, and Dhaka-Sylhet highways, as well as the surrounding regional roads, around 8:30 am today.

Gazipur Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Monir Hossain told The Daily Star that the workers began their protest at 8:00am yesterday.

The protests have caused vehicles to stall for at least 20 kilometres from Tongi, Station Road, Board Bazar, and Chandana Chowrasta in Gazipur metropolitan area, stretching all the way to Rajendrapur.

In Rajendrapur, Dhaka-bound passengers on Ananna Transport and Jalsiri Transport were seen waiting in long queues along the roadside as the highways remain blocked.

The protesting workers said they have not received wages for the past three months. "We have waited for so long based on assurances from the owners. We can't wait any longer," the workers said.

At 3:00pm yesterday, Assistant Superintendent of Industrial Police Mosharraf Hossain told The Daily Star that the protests are ongoing and that there is no clear timeline for their conclusion.

"We have attempted to mediate discussions between the owners and workers, but despite multiple deadlines, the employer has not paid the dues," he said.

According to the police, the employer missed the initial deadline for payment on October 23. A negotiation was held on October 24 between the army, employers, and workers' representatives, resulting in an agreement to pay September wages by November 3 and October wages by November 20. However, these deadlines were also missed. On November 2, an urgent notice from the authorities promised September wages by November 7 via the workers' bKash accounts, with October wages scheduled for November 28, but this payment was also not made.

In a notice signed by the T&Z Group chairman yesterday, the employer said "sincere regret" over the delay in payments. The notice added that although November 7 was set as the date for September payments, the employer could not meet this deadline. "We hope to resolve it and provide salary and allowances for September and October soon," the notice added.

The notice also indicated that the factory's operations remain suspended due to a lack of electricity connection. The reopening planned yesterday could not proceed because of the protests. The management has been in contact with the concerned department to restore power, after which factory operations will resume.