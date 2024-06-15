Rain likely in Dhaka on Eid day, say meteorologists

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall in the northeastern and northwestern parts of the country on the day of Eid-ul-Azha and the day after.

Meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told The Daily Star that light to moderate rain and moderately heavy showers are expected in most parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions on Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, parts of Chattogram division may experience rain along with gusty winds.

"On Eid day, the sky in Dhaka is expected to be mostly cloudy, with chances of light drizzles. The likelihood of rain may increase after 12:00pm," he added.

Furthermore, Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said, "Rain is expected in Dhaka, but it is not likely to be continuous. Rainfall may increase across the country after June 19."

Another meteorologist from Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Md. Tariful Newaz Kabir, said, "There is less chance of rain in Khulna, Barishal, and Rajshahi divisions."

"We expect the monsoon to become more active, causing an increase in rainfall. If there is sufficient rainfall, the ongoing heatwave in these three divisions will subside," he said

According to the forecast, some areas of the capital are also likely to experience rain today.

"Due to the active monsoon, heavy (44-88 mm in 24 hours) to very heavy (more than 89 mm in 24 hours) rainfall may occur in some places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions today and tomorrow," he added.