Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 05:31 PM

Bangladesh

Feni floods: Army assisting in rescue ops

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 05:27 PM

Members of the Bangladesh Army have been deployed to rescue flood victims in Parshuram and Phulgazi upazilas of Feni today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement.

The army has been using speedboats and helicopters for the rescue operation, the notification added.

The flood situation in Feni, Cumilla, and Noakhali has worsened due to relentless rainfall and a rise in the water level of rivers, leaving over 1.5 million people stranded.

The situation in Habiganj and Moulvibazar has also been deteriorating with the rivers inundating vast tracts of land. In Feni, Parshuram, Phulgazi, and Chhagalnaiya upazilas are severely affected

