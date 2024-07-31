Bangladesh
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 03:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 04:17 PM

Bangladesh

Bangladesh unblocks Facebook, WhatsApp, other social media platforms

Star Business Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 03:02 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 04:17 PM

Social media platforms, namely Facebook and WhatsApp, have become accessible this afternoon.

Social media users started to get uninterrupted access to social media platforms shortly after 2:00pm.

"Now all social media platforms have been opened. We are opening all the cache servers too. It may take 24 to 48 hours to resume fully-fledged services," said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

Meanwhile, mobile operators also received instructions to remove the restrictions on social media.

The social media platforms became accessible a couple of hours after Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT and Telecom, disclosed the decision after a meeting with social media platforms at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) this morning.

While TikTok officials were present at the meeting at the BTRC Bhaban, officials of Meta's platforms participated in the event virtually from Singapore.

Palak said these platforms will be open to facilitate the business of e-commerce and F-commerce sites.

On July 28, Palak said letters had been sent to social media companies, including Facebook and TikTok, and they had been asked to respond in person by July 31.

Mobile internet was restored across the country at around 3:00 pm on July 28, 10 days after it was shut down amid the unrest over the job quota reform movement.

Related topic:
social media banmobile internet restoredquota protest
পার্লামেন্ট সদস্যদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে ইরানের সর্বোচ্চ ধর্মীয় নেতা আয়াতোল্লাহ আলি খামেনি। ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হানিয়াকে হত্যার অপরাধে ইসরায়েলকে ‘কঠিন শাস্তি’ দেওয়ার অঙ্গীকার খামেনির

খামেনি বলেন, ‘(হানিয়াকে হত্যার) এই পদক্ষেপের মাধ্যমে (ইসরায়েলের) অপরাধী, জঙ্গি ও জাওনবাদী শাসকরা কঠিন শাস্তি পাওয়ার যোগ্যতা অর্জন করেছে।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সচল হলো ফেসবুক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
