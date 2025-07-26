Accused in 23 cases hacked to death in Cumilla

An accused in 23 criminal cases was hacked and beaten to death by miscreants in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla last night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, a resident of Sholakandi village in Titas upazila of Cumilla.

The incident took place around 11:30pm yesterday near the Gouripur bus station on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Zunaet Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daudkandi Model Police Station, said Mamun had boarded a Cox's Bazar-bound bus from Dhaka last night.

When the bus stopped at Gouripur Bus Station, Mamun got off to buy water. Suddenly, armed assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, the OC said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

OC Zunaet added that the motive behind the murder and the identities of the attackers would be confirmed after investigation.

Law enforcement efforts are underway to arrest those involved, the police official said.

Mamun had 23 criminal cases filed against him at various police stations, including Daudkandi and Titas, on charges of murder, drug-related offenses, and extortion, he added.

Police said the body will be sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Local sources said Mamun was involved in controlling the drug trade and extortion in the Gouripur area. His murder may have resulted from conflicts over these criminal activities.