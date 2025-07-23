Gopalganj violence: Judicial panel will probe

Says road transport adviser after visiting damaged structures

The government will form a judicial inquiry commission, led by a sitting judge, within the next couple of days to investigate the deadly violence in Gopalganj, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Bridges.

The commission, which will have representatives from civil society, will be formed to ensure a neutral and transparent investigation, he added.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters after a views-exchange meeting with political leaders, the civil administration, and law enforcement agencies at the Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner's office yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the adviser visited several sites affected by the July 16 violence, including Gopalganj District Jail, the July Memorial, the NCP rally venue, and the residence of the DC.

Environment adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid accompanied him during the visit.

"On July 16, several unexpected incidents occurred centring around a rally organised by a new political party. Lives were lost. Nothing is more valuable than human life," the adviser said.

On that day, daylong running battles involving Awami League followers and law enforcers over a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in the southern district town killed at least five people and injured more than 50.

"The chief adviser sent us here to convey his message that the government is deeply concerned about the incident and wants to ensure such occurrences never happen again. The administration has been instructed to take all necessary measures in this regard," he said.

Fouzul Kabir said his visit is an initial fact-finding mission.

"The commission will investigate the events thoroughly. I urge journalists to assist the commission by providing information and evidence. Through the commission's report, we will learn what actually happened, why it happened, and what could have been done to prevent it," he said.

He said that the scale of violence on July 16 took everyone by surprise, and the government wants to draw lessons from it.

"Despite limited resources, law enforcement agencies and the army put great effort into handling the situation. Many of them, along with journalists, were injured while performing their duties. We are here to appreciate their commitment," he said, adding that those responsible for attacking police or torching vehicles would be brought to justice.

"We will make every effort to ensure that normal life, business activities, and peace are not disrupted further," he said.

Meanwhile, three more people were arrested in raids in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of arrestees to 325 in connection with the violence, said police.