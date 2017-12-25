 Jerusalem row mars Christmas festivities | The Daily Star
Home World Middle East
12:00 AM, December 25, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:18 AM, December 25, 2017

Jerusalem row mars Christmas festivities

Share this with

Copy this link

Palestinian scouts played drums and bagpipes as Christmas celebrations began in Bethlehem yesterday, but many tourists stayed away with tensions still simmering following Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The December 6 announcement by US President Donald Trump unleashed demonstrations and clashes, including in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians will mark the birth of Jesus in a midnight mass.

On Bethlehem's Manger Square, hundreds of Palestinians and tourists gathered in the cold near a huge nativity scene and Christmas tree to watch the annual scout parade.

They took pictures as a marching band made its way through the square towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.

The square usually throngs with tourists on Christmas Eve, but clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army in the past weeks have kept people away this year.

Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump's declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds yesterday nine days after he was shot during a Gaza protest.

Nahil Banura, a Christian woman from Beit Sahur, a town near Bethlehem, said Trump's decision had made the run-up to Christmas "miserable".

"People are only going out to vent," said the 67-year-old, whose granddaughter wore a Santa Claus hat and clutched a pink balloon.

Perhaps as few as 50,000 Palestinian Christians make up just around two percent of the predominantly Muslim population of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, arrived in Bethlehem after noon and shook hands with local personalities.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone and Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222

Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Middle East

Roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 3 at cafe south of Egypt capital
Search on for victims
Driver charged with attempted murder
Netanyahu says he will avoid graft charges

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.24)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.23)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.22)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.21)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.20)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.19)
    Top