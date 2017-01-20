7-murder: Nur Hossain, Rab commander Tareque, 24 others get death

7-murder: Nur Hossain, Rab commander Tareque, 24 others get death

Prime accused Nur Hossain, sacked commanding officer of Rab-11 Tareque Sayeed Mohammad and 24 others are awarded death penalty in Narayanganj 7-murder case. A Narayanganj judge also jails nine others for seven to 17 years.

