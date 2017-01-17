23 killed as train derails in India’s Andhra Pradesh
At least 23 people are killed and over 100 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of India’s Andhra Pradesh.
Heart attack triggers that may surprise you
Did you know that cold weather can cause a heart attack? We explain how, along with other triggers you might not know about.
A conflict between vice and virtue
Surgaon, a 22nd production of Desh Natok premiered at National Theatre Hall auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on
Watch now: Rain delays third day’s start
Rain has delayed the start of the third day’s play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Hagley...
Michael Madhusudan Dutt: A Birthday Tribute
We celebrate Michael Madhusudan Dutt's birthday on 25 January, but we cannot be certain that this is absolutely...
Disturbing deviations in children's books
Over the recent backlash of the erroneous content and apparently mysterious changes to the curriculum, the education...
Sailing on Antiques
When the Rocket Steamers service was introduced almost a century ago, it was used mostly by the elite classes and...