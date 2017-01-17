Dhaka South City Corporation has decided not to allow hawkers in its areas during office hours. The authorities started to take steps on January 15 to implement the decision. On the weekend yesterday, the road near Gulistan cinema hall and the footpaths in front of GPO and Baitul Mukarram mosque are seen free of hawkers. Usually, hawkers cram the city streets and footpaths more during the weekends than any other day. Photo: Anisur Rahman