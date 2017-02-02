New CEC: Ex-secretary for sure?
The search committee is likely to pick two former secretaries from a list of five for the post of chief election commissioner in the next Election Commission.
Registration opens for Bengal Sanskriti Utsab
Bengal Foundation has been doing some momentous work for the prosperity of our culture for 27 years now, and though most...
Tigers stumble in warm-up
Bangladesh's first impression ahead of their one-off Test against India was anything but inspiring yesterday.
Priyanka blasts Trump’s immigration ban
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra denounces President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority countries,...
Corruption in Bangladesh: Perceptions vs. reality
The country has already become a lower middle-income country. So far so good! However, these indexes don't always...
The Festival Prepares
“The global photography spotlight is on Bangladesh. The stars are arriving at our doorstep. It is now up to Bangladeshis...