This serene archway made of foliage giving shade to those passing under from Keraniganj to Mawa is set to disappear within a month or so to give way to development as the authorities concerned continually chop down hundreds of trees to widen the stretch of road. It will take at least a couple of years for a fraction of the greenery to return once saplings are planted afresh. The photos were taken yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman