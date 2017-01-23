Dust threatens public health
Mominul Haque has been suffering from obesity, so doctors advised him at least an hour's walk every day. But he can't go for that must-do exercise. The banker is also allergic to dust, and much of the capital's Gulshan, where he lives, is covered with thick dust these days. So he is skipping his walk and, as a result, his weight gain continues.
