7-murder: Nur Hossain, Rab commander Tareque, 24 others get death
Prime accused Nur Hossain, sacked commanding officer of Rab-11 Tareque Sayeed Mohammad and 24 others are awarded death penalty in Narayanganj 7-murder case. A Narayanganj judge also jails nine others for seven to 17 years.
Walton Primo X4
When it comes to smartphones on a budget, Walton's Primo lineup is definitely a force to reckon with in Bangladesh....
Thinking outside the box
Talented artist Harun Ar Rashid Tutul is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Graphic Design, Faculty of Fine Art...
NZ win by 7 wickets
Bangladesh suffered a stunning seven wicket defeat against New Zealand at Basin Reserve today and thus become the only...
A book of unsolved mysteries
Atrick Modiano, the French language novelist and winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Literature,is an enigmatic
Dhaka to engage with Delhi to lift jute duty
With a fifth of the country's yearly jute exports at stake following India's imposition of anti-dumping duty on...
The Debatable Draft Law
Very recently, a law drafted by the Ministry for Women and Children's Affairs stated that if a 16-year-old female...