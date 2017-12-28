Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday filed documents with electoral officials to run for re-election next year, a day after hundreds of politicians, celebrities and sports figures backed his bid. Putin visited the Central Election Commission, handing over his passport and 300,000 signatures required by Russian legislation for those running as independent candidates.
12:00 AM, December 28, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, December 28, 2017
Putin registers 2018 re-election bid
