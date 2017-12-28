 Putin registers 2018 re-election bid | The Daily Star
Home World Europe
12:00 AM, December 28, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, December 28, 2017

Putin registers 2018 re-election bid

Share this with

Copy this link

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday filed documents with electoral officials to run for re-election next year, a day after hundreds of politicians, celebrities and sports figures backed his bid. Putin visited the Central Election Commission, handing over his passport and 300,000 signatures required by Russian legislation for those running as independent candidates.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone and Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222

Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Europe

Croat woman jailed for wartime killing
Hitler's Mercedes used in Nazi parades up for sale
US training ex-IS fighters
British frigate escorts Russian warship
Russia bins concern over Navalny's polls ban

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.27)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.26)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.25)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.24)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.23)
    Today's Gallery (2017.12.22)
    Top