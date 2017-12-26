 South China Sea islands expanded 'reasonably' | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, December 26, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:44 AM, December 26, 2017

South China Sea islands expanded 'reasonably'

Says Beijing amid conflicting claims with neighbours

China has "reasonably" expanded its islands in the disputed South China Sea and this year construction projects there including radar facilities covered about 290,000 square meters (72 acres), according to a new government report.

The number was broadly similar to one provided by a US think tank earlier this month.

China has conducted extensive land reclamation work on some of the islands and reefs it controls in the South China Sea, including building airports, alarming its neighbours and Washington.

Beijing says the work is help provide international services such as search-and-rescue but admits there is a military purpose too. China also says it can do whatever it wants on its territory.

The new report, posted on a website run by China's National Marine Data and Information Service and the overseas edition of the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, says China has enhanced its military presence there and "reasonably" expanded the area covered by the islands.

Apart from what it termed "large radar" - it was unclear if the report was referring to more than one - construction this year has included facilities for underground storage and administrative buildings.

There has been an increase in military patrols too, the report added, without giving specifics.

