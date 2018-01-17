 Debutant Ngidi bowls South Africa to series win | The Daily Star
Home Sports Cricket
05:13 PM, January 17, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 06:09 PM, January 17, 2018

Debutant Ngidi bowls South Africa to series win

Share this with

Copy this link
South African bowler Lungi Ngidi (L) celebrates the dismissal of Indian batsman Hardik Pandya (not pictured) during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India. Photo: AFP

Test debutant Lungi Ngidi sensationally bowled South Africa to a series-clinching win on Wednesday, taking six for 39 as India were beaten by 135 runs on the fifth day of the second Test.

Ngidi, 21, did much of the damage as India lost seven wickets in an extended morning's play at SuperSport Park and were bowled out for 151 after resuming at 35 for three.

Rohit Sharma provided some Indian resistance, scoring 47 before falling to a diving catch at fine leg by AB de Villiers off Kagiso Rabada.

He shared an eighth wicket partnership of 54 with Mohammed Shami (28).

Outstanding South African fielding accounted for India's first two wickets of the morning.

Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for the second time in the match in the fourth over of the day when De Villiers chased a ball to third man and sent a pinpoint throw to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as Pujara dived after attempting a third run.

Morne Morkel then held a sensational catch, running and diving at long leg after Parthiv Patel hooked a short ball from Kagiso Rabada.

Ngidi, who took the key wickets of Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli on Tuesday, followed up by having Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin caught behind by De Kock.

Sharma's defiance ended at the scheduled lunch break but play was extended with a result in sight.

Shami fell to a mistimed pull shot against Ngidi, who finished the match by having Jasprit Bumrah caught at mid-off.

South Africa, ranked second in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, won the first Test in Cape Town by 72 runs.

The final Test of the three-match series will be played in Johannesburg from January 24 to 28.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone and Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222

Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Cricket

Ben Stokes
Stokes available for England despite charge
Sikandar Raza
Masakadza, Raza fire Zimbabwe to 290
Afghans to play maiden Test in June
India up against it
Virat Kohli
Kohli fined 25 percent of match fee

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.17)
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.16)
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.15)
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.14)
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.13)
    Today's Gallery (2018.01.12)
    Top