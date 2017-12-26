 2 SSC examinations 2018 ‘face deferral’ for DNCC Mayor elections
03:27 PM, December 26, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:59 PM, December 26, 2017

2 SSC exams ‘face deferral’ for Dhaka mayor polls

Two examinations of Secondary School Certificate and equivalent level of February 24 and 25 are likely to be deferred for Dhaka North City Corporation's mayor election.

Today, officials of Dhaka education board, madrassa and technical board officials met with the Election Commission in this regard. A formal decision, however, is still waiting.

Election Commission’s Acting Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed told The Daily Star that the board officials have given their approval to defer the secondary certificate tests of February 24 and 25.

The by-polls of Dhaka North City Corporation is likely to take place by the ending week of February, following the death of celebrated mayor Annisul Huq this month.

The Election Commission has said it will declare the schedule of Dhaka north city mayor polls by the mid of January, and the election itself will be slated for February-end.

