Teachers’ network issues 13-point call for fair polls

Dhaka University Teachers' Network yesterday placed a 13-point observation for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections, calling upon the election commission and the university authorities to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The Ducsu elecion is scheduled for September 9.

At a press conference held at Madhur Canteen, network members Associate Professor Tahmina Khanam of the management department and Associate Professor Moshahida Sultana of the accounting department read out the statement.

They recalled their monitoring role in the 2019 Ducsu polls, which they had termed "not fully fair", and warned that the same mistakes must not be repeated.

The teachers demanded that polling booths be increased in proportion to voter numbers and voting hours extended until 5:00pm.

They stressed that a clear and realistic plan for booth management and voting time allocation be communicated to students in advance.

In the counting process, they called for transparent measures, including daily meetings with representatives of all contesting panels.

The network also urged transparent enforcement of the electoral code of conduct, with defined penalties for violations.

They demanded non-discriminatory deployment of teachers, officers, and staffers, as well as steps to curb cyberbullying and online threats.

Citing a recent social media post in which a DU student allegedly threatened gang rape against a female candidate, they pressed for exemplary punishment.

Other recommendations included transport support for non-residential students on voting day, stability in academic schedules, discipline among journalists and social media content creators covering the polls, and stakeholder involvement before last-minute decisions.

The teachers' network said they would continue their independent observation of the election, as they did in 2019.