Rucsu polls rescheduled for Sept 28, students say date clashes with Durga Puja

The Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election commission has announced a revised schedule, setting September 28 as the new polling date.

The decision has triggered discontent among students, as the date coincides with Maha Shashti, a key day of Durga Puja celebrations for the Hindu community.

They say the timing would disenfranchise thousands of students.

RU student Sourav Karmakar said, "We strongly protest this decision. Not just Hindu students, most of the campus will remain empty that day. Who will cast their votes then? We demand that the administration ensures no one is deprived of their voting rights."

Fuad Ratul, convener of the Socialist Students' Front, added, "Because of Durga Puja festivities and university holidays, many students will be unable to vote. This exclusion will give fundamentalist groups an undue advantage."

Rajshahi University Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed Rahi posted on social media, "Fixing the Rucsu polls on the eve of Durga Puja is no coincidence—it is a deliberate conspiracy."

Mujahid Faisal, general secretary of the Shibir unit, said, "We believe the commission made this unilateral decision under pressure from a particular group as part of a plan to sabotage the election. Other organisations and candidates are dissatisfied. We hope the commission will withdraw this announcement and hold the election at the originally scheduled time."

Kaiser Ahmed, treasurer of the Chhatra Union, added, "The extension of the election timeline and the new polling date are the result of influence from two partisan organisations. This move will exclude a large portion of students and make a fair, participatory election impossible."

Contacted, Prof F Nazrul Islam, chief election commissioner of Rucsu, said, "The university will remain open on September 28. Although classes will remain suspended on September 29, administrative activities will continue. Since the main Puja begins in October, the date was chosen in respect of the official Puja holidays."

The election was initially slated for September 15 as per the earlier announcement.

Under the revised schedule, nomination papers will be distributed till August 31, submitted between September 1 and 4, and scrutinised on September 8 and 9.

A primary list of candidates will be published on September 11, with objections and settlements on September 14. The deadline for withdrawing candidacy is September 15, followed by the final list of candidates on September 16.

Voting will take place on September 28 at the academic buildings, with results to be declared the same day.