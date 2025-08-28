Rucsu polls: Chhatra Dal protests exclusion of first-year students from voter list

Student body alleges university administration ‘snatching away voting rights’

The Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra Dal today demonstrated on campus, demanding the inclusion of first-year students in the voter list for the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election.

A procession started from Buddhijibi Chattar around noon and paraded different streets before ending in front of the Rucsu treasurer's office, where a brief gathering was held.

Addressing the rally, RU Chhatra Dal President Sultan Ahmed Rahi alleged that the university authorities were "deliberately" depriving thousands of students of their voting rights.

"The voting right for which people of this country shed blood is now being taken away. After the uprising, some controversial teachers were placed in the administration, and they are now snatching away students' rights," he said.

RU Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Nafiul Jibon added that first-year students pay the Rucsu fee during admission, yet they are excluded from the voter list.

On August 25, the student body staged a protest with a five-point demand, including the incorporation of both first-year and foreign students in the voter list.