JnU students padlock administrative building over union election delays

Demand finalisation of JnUCSU regulations, roadmap and scholarships

Students today locked the administrative building as part of "Break the Silence" sit-in to press home their demands for finalisation of the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) regulations, a clear election roadmap, and supplementary scholarships.

The sit-in began around 12:00pm in front of the vice-chancellor's office before demonstrators locked all entrances to the building.

Protesters said they had been pressing the administration for more than a year to approve the JnUCSU regulations and announce a roadmap, but repeated delays had stalled the process.

"We demanded a special syndicate meeting to finalise the policy, but that did not happen. So, we will stay at the VC building until the demands are met," said AKM Rakib, president of the JnU unit Students' Rights Council.

Shahin Mia, member secretary of the JnU unit Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, said, "Our demands are simple; final regulations, a declared roadmap, and clear instructions on supplementary scholarships. We will not leave until we see visible progress."

Abdul Alim Arif, general secretary of the JnU unit Islami Chhatra Shibir, said the administration must "break its silence and explain the delay," warning that the programme would continue until demands were fulfilled.

In response, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said a syndicate meeting would be held on Wednesday to finalise the JnUCSU policy, with approval expected the following day.

He added that the JnUCSU election would take place within 90 days of the policy becoming law.

On the issue of supplementary scholarships, he said discussions had been held last week and expressed hope that implementation would begin soon.

Students launched the movement on August 19 to press their demands, followed by another sit-in on August 21.

Earlier, on July 30, they had issued a two-day ultimatum to the administration to clarify its stance on the election roadmap and scholarships.