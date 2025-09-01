JCD activists protest over first year students’ exclusion from Rucsu voter list

The Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) staged a sit-in today, protesting the exclusion of first-year students from the voter list for the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election and "assault" of female activists.

Around 12:30pm, hundreds of JCD activists gathered in front of the university's administration building to press home their demands.

Speaking at the programme, RU Chhatra Dal General Secretary Sarder Jahurul Islam said, "We always try to practise a different kind of politics, one that reflects the pulse of students. Many first year students requested us to ensure their inclusion in the Rucsu voter list. We have no personal interest here, this movement is for them."

RU Chhatra Dal President Sultan Ahmed Rahi alleged that their peaceful programme was marred by scuffles yesterday.

"Even our female activists were not spared, they were harassed. The administration must take responsibility for the incident and meet our demands. Only then we will withdraw our programme. Otherwise, our protests will continue," he added.

Several female activists alleged that they were assaulted during yesterday's programme in front of the Rucsu treasurer's office.

RU Chhatra Dal Vice-President Sabiha Alam Munni said, "We were holding a peaceful protest when a group of students confronted us aggressively. At one stage, they tore off a hijab that one of our activists had fastened with a safety pin. Later, they manhandled several of our other activists as well."

Regarding the inclusion of first-year students, Vice-Chancellor Saleh Hasan Nakib said, "This morning, I sat with the Election Commissioner to discuss the matter. We talked about whether it can somehow be done while keeping the scheduled date (September 25). No final decision has been made yet."

Yesterday, Chhatra Dal activists padlocked the Rucsu treasurer's office after staging a protest demanding first-year students' inclusion in the Rucsu election.

Later, former convener of SAD Salahuddin Ammar, along with Fahim Reza, Mehedi Sajeeb and several general students, tried to break the lock, while Shibir activists also appeared the scene. At least six people were reportedly injured in the ensuing scuffle.

The sit-in programme ended around 3:00pm.

Sultan Ahmed Rahi said that they will continue the programme tomorrow.