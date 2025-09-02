CU issues 48-hour ultimatum to return weapons stolen from security office

Chittagong University has given a 48-hour ultimatum to return locally made weapons stolen from its security office during a recent clash between students and villagers living near the campus.

In a notice signed today by Proctor Prof Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif, the administration said the weapons, seized from halls after August 5, 2024, and stored in the security office, were stolen on August 31, 2025, when students clashed with residents of the nearby Jobra village.

Those in possession of the stolen weapons have been instructed to return them to the CU security office within 48 hours. Otherwise, strict legal action will be taken, the authorities warned.

Following the incident, the head of the security office filed a general diary with Hathazari Police Station.

Assistant Proctor Prof Bazlur Rahman said, "When Chhatra League ran the show on campus, we had seized locally made weapons and rods from the university halls. During the recent clashes, students broke the locks of the security office and took about 130 of these weapons. They also snatched phones from security staff who tried to record the incident."

He added that CCTV footage was being reviewed but urged the students to return the weapons voluntarily.

"Within two hours of issuing the notice, students have already returned five machetes," he said.