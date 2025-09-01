BAU shutdown: Female students leave halls, male students refuse to go

Female students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) began leaving their dormitories early today, following the authorities' announcement of an indefinite closure and an order to vacate the halls last night.

Since morning, many were seen leaving the halls and taking auto-rickshaws to Patgudam Bus Stand to travel home.

Most male students, however, refused to leave. Wielding sticks, they brought out processions on campus in the morning.

Female students said the sudden shutdown put them in a difficult situation as many live far from campus. Still, fearing for their safety, they chose to leave.

"We came here to study, not for violence or vandalism. Attacks on ordinary students by outsiders cannot be tolerated," one of them said.

The protesting male students, however, declared, "We will not leave the halls. The combined degree must be implemented. The vice-chancellor must apologise for the attack on students. Those involved, including teachers must be brought to justice, and the proctorial body must resign."

The university was declared closed indefinitely following an emergency syndicate meeting held online at 9:30pm. Students were instructed to vacate the halls by 9:00am.

Mymensingh Superintendent of Police Kazi Akhtarul Alam said law enforcers have been deployed in and around the campus and remain on alert to prevent any untoward incident.

BAU was declared closed indefinitely last night after alleged outsiders attacked protesting students who had confined over 200 teachers, including the vice-chancellor, during an academic council meeting convened to discuss the students' demand for a single combined degree.

At least seven students were injured in the attack.