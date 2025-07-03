No punishment without investigation for govt employees

Amendment to Public Service Ordinance Approved

Before taking disciplinary action against government employees, a three-member investigation committee must now be formed, as per a new amendment proposal to the "Public Service (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025" approved by the advisory council.

The original "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025" was issued on May 25. Under this ordinance, the government can suspend or demote an employee deemed guilty with just two notices over 14 days.

Following this, employees at the Secretariat staged several protests. In response, the government decided to revise the law, and within one and a half months of the ordinance being enacted, the amendment proposal has been approved.

The advisory council, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, approved the proposal today in a meeting held at his office.

Two senior officials who attended the meeting told The Daily Star that the government has taken employees' concerns seriously and hopes this will resolve the unrest.

Another source revealed that the amendment also emphasises issues concerning female employees. If the accused is a woman, the investigation committee must include at least one female officer.

After the meeting, the Cabinet Division announced that the "Public Service (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025" has been granted final approval, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

However, the government has not yet formally disclosed the full content of the amended ordinance.