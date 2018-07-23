 Dozens hurt in Nepal healthcare protest | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, July 23, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, July 23, 2018

Dozens hurt in Nepal healthcare protest

Dozens of protesters in Nepal have been injured in clashes with police at a demonstration in support of a hunger-striking doctor seeking better healthcare in the impoverished Himalayan country. Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in solidarity with Dr Govinda KC, who has been on a hunger strike for nearly a month demanding reforms in the medical sector and education. Activists yesterday said they planned more protests following the clashes.

Daily Star Bangla

