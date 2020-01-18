 Ukraine PM offers to quit in audiotape furore | The Daily Star
Home World
12:00 AM, January 18, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, January 18, 2020

Ukraine PM offers to quit in audiotape furore

Ukraine’s prime minister offered his resignation yesterday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky’s grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. It was unclear whether Zelensky would accept Oleksiy Goncharuk’s offer, which came after a recording emerged of him reportedly saying the president had a “primitive understanding” of the economy. Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience, came to power after a landslide election win last year and his “Servant of the People” party later won a strong majority in parliament.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

US warship transits Taiwan Strait
UN flags famine alarm signals in Yemen
Taliban propose brief Afghan ceasefire
Sepsis linked to 1-in-5 deaths worldwide: study
Storms bring joy for Australian firefighters

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2020.01.17)
    Today's Gallery (2020.01.16)
    Today's Gallery (2020.01.15)
    Today's Gallery (2020.01.14)
    IN PHOTOS: Taal Volcano eruption in Philippines
    Today's Gallery (2020.01.13)
    Top