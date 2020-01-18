Ukraine’s prime minister offered his resignation yesterday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky’s grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. It was unclear whether Zelensky would accept Oleksiy Goncharuk’s offer, which came after a recording emerged of him reportedly saying the president had a “primitive understanding” of the economy. Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience, came to power after a landslide election win last year and his “Servant of the People” party later won a strong majority in parliament.
12:00 AM, January 18, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, January 18, 2020
Ukraine PM offers to quit in audiotape furore
