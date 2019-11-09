British police yesterday named the 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck last month, with the youngest aged just 15 and many of them from the same province. Ten teenagers including two 15-year-old boys were among the victims whose bodies were found on October 23 in a container in Essex. The majority of victims, 20, were from the central Vietnamese region of Nghe An, with another 10 from Ha Tinh.
12:00 AM, November 09, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 09, 2019
UK police name 39 Vietnamese victims
