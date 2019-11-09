 Iran quake kills at least 6, injures 300 | The Daily Star
Home World
12:00 AM, November 09, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 09, 2019

Iran quake kills at least 6, injures 300

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck northwestern Iran yesterday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 300, according to Iranian state media. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 2:17 am 83 km southwest of Ardabil in East Azerbaijan province. State news agency IRNA said the quake was followed by more than 60 aftershocks, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their houses in the middle of the night.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

Brazil court verdict could see Lula freed
Dozens die in Iraq
Iran downs drone near Gulf coast: reports
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif seeks permission to travel abroad
UK might not exist in a decade: Ipsos poll

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.08)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.07)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.06)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.05)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.04)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.03)
    Top