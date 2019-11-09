Iran quake kills at least 6, injures 300

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck northwestern Iran yesterday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 300, according to Iranian state media. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 2:17 am 83 km southwest of Ardabil in East Azerbaijan province. State news agency IRNA said the quake was followed by more than 60 aftershocks, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their houses in the middle of the night.