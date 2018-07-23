 Brits reject May's Brexit plan: poll | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, July 23, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, July 23, 2018

Brits reject May's Brexit plan: poll

Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union are overwhelmingly opposed by the British public and more than a third of voters would support a new right-wing political party committed to quitting the bloc, according to a new poll. Only 16 percent of voters say May is handling Brexit well, compared to 34 percent who say that Johnson would do a better job, according to the poll conducted by YouGov for The Sunday Times newspaper.

