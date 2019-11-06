 Chilean police officers set on fire by Molotov cocktails | The Daily Star
Home World
08:04 PM, November 06, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:17 PM, November 06, 2019

Chilean police officers set on fire by Molotov cocktails

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographers covering protests in the central Santiago rallying point of Plaza Italia were getting ready to capture images on Monday as the police set about clearing the square for the evening.

Jorge Silva, Reuters chief photographer in South East Asia, has been in Chile covering the protests that started two weeks ago over public transport fare hikes and broadened into often violent demonstrations over inequality in one of Latin America's richest nations.

He was standing close to the Baquedano metro station that has remained shuttered amid arson attacks, and watched as police tried to drive protesters away from a broad avenue leading out of the square.

As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against the protesters, he saw a series of Molotov cocktails thrown in the direction of the police.

Two police officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires.

The two women, María José Hernández Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, are in serious condition in hospital, police said.

Silva saw a flare out of the corner of his eye and swung his camera to capture an image just as the flames surged above the heads of the police officers.

"I realized a police officer had been set on fire by a Molotov and her team were trying to extinguish the fire," he said.

Three Reuters photographers captured images showing one of the officers, her helmet pulled off, grimacing in pain as her colleagues sprayed her with a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames licking around her face.

Ivan Alvarado, a Reuters photographer based in Chile who documented the scene from a nearby rooftop, said the flames spread quickly.

"The officers were trying to put them out with their hands," he said.

Chile's Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel visited the women in hospital on Monday evening and denounced the attack as "pure violence... nothing to do with the legitimate demands of citizens."

"It was a violent, cowardly aggression against two police officers who were working to protect the safety of our compatriots," he said.

Henry Romero, a Reuters photographer usually based in Mexico who was also on the scene in Santiago, said the incident sparked an immediate response from police.

"From that moment things intensified, the police began to use a lot of gas and rubber bullets, the noise of the repeated fire was loud," he said.

A police source, who asked not to be named, said officers in the square followed standard operating procedure, deploying first water cannons, then tear gas. He said rubber bullets were only used in instances of "imminent danger" to police officers. "Control of public order is very complex," he said.

Reuters was unable to reach the families of the two police officers. The hospital where they are being treated did not respond to request for comment.

The two women are among 800 police officers injured in the demonstrations over the last two weeks, along with 1,650 protesters who have been hospitalized, according to human rights groups.

Related Topics

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor
New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows
Turkey says it captured sister of dead IS leader Baghdadi
N Korea: Talks chance with US ‘narrowing’
New Caledonia referendum in 2020

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.06)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.05)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.04)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.03)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.02)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.01)
    Top