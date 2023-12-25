Winter breakfast fit for a King

Many enjoy a hearty, warm breakfast to start their day off on the right foot during this time of the year. From savoury and sweet to dishes loaded with calories to the brim, Bangladeshis love to take full advantage of the winter season when it comes to their appetite.

One popular breakfast dish in Bangladesh during the winter is paratha, which is a type of flatbread made from flour, salt, and water. It is often served with dal and vegetable curry. This combination provides a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables to fuel the body for the day ahead.

Another winter breakfast favourite in Bangladesh is shingara, which is a savoury fried pastry filled with potatoes, lentils, or minced meat. It is often served with chutney or yoghurt for dipping, and it provides a satisfying and tasty start to the day.

If you are more of a hearty breakfast kind of person, then nihari is your answer. The richness of the spices in the sauce, cooked for about 6 - 8 hours overnight in enormous pots packed with dough, undoubtedly begs for a comparison with a wild stormy affair.

It is thought that after the morning prayers, or Fajr, the Nawabs would have Nihari and then sleep until the afternoon prayers, or Zuhr. One would be curious to know how someone could sleep after eating a platter of Nihari. It's a hearty stew full of flavourful ingredients and perfect for a chilly winter morning.

In addition to these savoury dishes, many people in Bangladesh enjoy sweet breakfasts during the winter season and one immensely popular option is shahi tukra. A dessert that has its origin in the Mughal kitchen, the shahi tukra is made from ghee-fried bread slices, dipped in sugar syrup, and topped with rabri, that is flavoured with a dash of saffron.

If you want a dry desert, then bhapa pitha is for you! It is a sort of rice cake that is the most well-known traditional winter dish in Bangladesh. It is formed with freshly ground rice flour in discs and cooked after the contents are poured in. Coconut and date molasses are used to make the filling. Brown sugar or jaggery can be used as a replacement for date molasses. Bhapa pitha may be seen on every street corner in Dhaka throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Patishaptas are long, thin rectangular crepe rolls that exude delectable puree made from shredded coconut or caramelised molasses. Fine rice flour and semolina can be used to make thin crepes. The warm, gooey, and sweet filling of these pithas is the highlight, satisfying both the heart and the hunger. The filling is frequently substituted by kheer or kheersha, which is essentially the custard that Bengalis enjoy for dessert.

Photo: Star Lifestyle Archive