What factors should you consider when applying abroad?

Graduating from high school/college marks a significant point in any student's life. It is a time brimming with endless possibilities. As daunting as it may sound, some even consider it the beginning of their adult lives. Either way, what lies ahead is a treasure trove of opportunities waiting to be explored. What you end up doing for the rest of your life may be dictated by what route you choose. And for those who wish to study abroad, they must decide on possibly the most important decision of their lives: where to study. While the prospect of leaving one's own country is simultaneously both exciting and nerve-wracking, carefully sifting through some factors can help prepare any student for their future.

Finances

The most important factor that dictates where one studies is the financial one. Education is an investment but even then, it must be done responsibly, and there are multiple dimensions to consider. First off, students applying abroad must obviously consider the cost of their overall degree. This includes tuition fees per semester as well as any other costs directly tied to their education which includes resources required for their coursework such as a laptop or textbooks. While the latter does involve a one-time payment, it is still important that one accounts for these costs. Such costs shouldn't be bunched up with the cost of living.

Given that most students' education is financed by their families, calculating the cost of living is just as important as the tuition fees, if not more. This involves rent, utility bills, phone bills and groceries amongst other things. These will have to be paid more frequently than your tuition fees and thus, it is imperative that you work out an accurate estimate. Unwanted financial surprises will have undesirable consequences. So make sure to leave no stones unturned when discussing finances with your sponsor.

Tina Salem Manzoor, Chairman, MACESBD Study Abroad Limited, discusses how students can sensibly go about figuring out their finances, "It is important to recognise that covering tuition, living expenses, and additional fees through part-time work alone is not feasible for students pursuing full-time studies in the US, Canada, or the UK. When resources are limited, it's wise to explore universities and destinations that offer scholarships for international students, ensuring a more manageable academic experience."

"Involve your family early on when planning to study abroad. It's important to understand how much they can contribute each year toward your education," she expanded.

Documents

With your finances figured out, you can then move on to gathering the required documents. There are a few documents that nearly all institutions require such as transcripts, recommendation letters, a Statement of Purpose, health records, and bank statements. Most students also require a certification of proficiency in the English Language regardless of where they choose to go. The rest will depend on which institution you're applying to, what country it is located in, and what degree you're applying for. Ensure your documents are foolproof and can stand up to scrutiny. Thus, it is generally a good idea to source them well before your deadlines in case you need to rectify any issues.

Rouham Manzoor, Managing Director of MACESBD Study Abroad Limited, emphasises on the implications of using false documents, "The use of false documentation to secure admission or visas for students from Bangladesh is not only unethical but also detrimental to the long-term prospects of those involved. It undermines the credibility of both the applicant and other applicants from Bangladesh, while jeopardising the student's future opportunities for study and travel abroad."

"Many countries have stringent measures in place to detect fraudulent applications, leading to visa refusals, bans, or even legal consequences. Ethical and transparent application processes safeguard the integrity of international education and ensure that deserving students receive the opportunities they rightfully deserve," he added.

Mapping out your plans after graduation

A great way for students to narrow down their choices is to consider how well their aspirations align with both the institution they are applying to and the country it is located in. Pursuing a degree with little to no knowledge about the field itself can backfire. If you are going abroad as an undergraduate student and wish to pursue academics further, look up what kind of degrees your school offers for postgraduate studies. Is it geared towards bolstering your skills as a professional or more oriented towards academia? In case your undergraduate institution doesn't offer a postgraduate degree that fits what you're looking for, seek out other schools – preferably in the country you're already in – that do.

On the other hand, if you want to jump straight into employment after graduation, seek out what kind of jobs are offered, how sustainable they are in the long run, does it have a high demand in the city or country of your choice, wage structure, and career prospects. You may also look up the job placement percentage of your degree and institution if the data is available. This can help you better assess what to expect in the job market after graduation. With a fleshed-out plan for the future, you can also develop your profile in line with your goals. Nonetheless, make sure to have an open mind and explore.

It is only natural that one feels overwhelmed when thinking about the prospects of studying abroad. However, with thorough research, making informed decisions becomes significantly easier, and the challenges can be minimised to various extents. The importance of thorough research though, cannot be understated. While you can reach out to people who have been in a similar place, you must remember that people's circumstances vary and so do their experiences. Your experiences, worldview, and achievements are uniquely yours, and it is these differences that most schools are seeking out. Through the gift of education, you can cultivate it into something you're truly proud of.