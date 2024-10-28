Yunus urges enhanced Saudi investment, cooperation in Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today called on Saudi Arabia to increase its investment in Bangladesh, highlighting the potential for deeper energy and economic ties between the two friendly nations.

The call was made during a courtesy visit by Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan at the Chief Adviser's Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

"This is the time for Saudi Arabia to extend its best support to us," Yunus said, describing the relationship between the two countries as "unique" and distinct from others.

The chief adviser encouraged the Saudi government to consider depositing funds in Bangladesh's central bank to bolster economic support and liquidity. He described this as "a wonderful gesture" that would aid the interim government's efforts.

Additionally, Yunus advocated for concessional energy and petroleum supplies, expanded trade, and increased investment in training young Bangladeshis to enhance their skills before joining the Saudi workforce.

Ambassador Al Duhailan praised the Bangladeshi diaspora's contributions to Saudi Arabia, noting that with additional skills, they could earn higher salaries and remit more funds to Bangladesh. Nearly three million Bangladeshis are currently employed in the kingdom, sending billions of dollars annually in remittances.

The ambassador stressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to further investment in Bangladesh, particularly in the Matarbari Deep Sea Port and renewable energy projects by ACWA Power, with support from the Chief Adviser's office.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Duhailan presented letters from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulating Yunus on Saudi National Day. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's dedication to stability in Bangladesh, saying, "Inshallah, we are ready to support the Bangladesh government."

The ambassador gifted the chief adviser a copy of the Holy Quran and a falcon replica, symbolising the Saudi national bird.