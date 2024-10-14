Yunus seeks more Turkish investment

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has called for increased Turkish investment in Bangladesh, asserting that the country is now "ready for business" and urging both nations to fully explore the potential of their bilateral ties.

"We should give a big effort," Prof Yunus remarked during a courtesy visit by Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ramis Sen, at the Chief Adviser's office in Tejgaon today.

Discussions between the two leaders touched on strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, and defence, as well as addressing the Rohingya crisis and enhancing student exchange programs between the two nations.

Prof Yunus lauded Turkey's humanitarian response to the recent floods in Bangladesh and its ongoing support for Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country. He also acknowledged the recent visit of a Turkish official delegation aimed at boosting trade and business relations.

In return, the Turkish envoy expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for its solidarity with Turkey during last year's earthquake, when the country sent around 10,000 tents for the victims.

Ramis Sen conveyed an invitation from Ankara for Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming World Halal Summit and a ministerial-level meeting in Istanbul. He also said the presence of a Turkish delegation currently in Bangladesh to explore new business opportunities and support the interim government's reform initiatives.

Another Turkish team, according to the ambassador, had earlier provided humanitarian aid to flood-affected regions in Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Cumilla during recent floods in southeast Bangladesh.

The Turkish envoy further noted that bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at $1.1 billion but stressed there is significant potential for expanding exports from both sides. He stressed the importance of a high-level business delegation visiting Turkey to engage with Turkish business leaders and officials.

The Turkish trade minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in December, he added.