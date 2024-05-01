'Vital to identify problems of our marginalised people'

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman tells event marking Labor Day

It is vital to identify the problems of marginalised people and move towards solutions through strategic thinking, eminent economist Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said at a programme on Tuesday.

He also said it was equally important to maintain the consistency of this approach.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion and cultural programme as the chief guest.

The event was organised marking International Labor Day 2024 at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar.

The main topic of the discussion meeting was, "The question of fair wages and decent work conditions for tea workers and Harijans".

Society for Environment and Human Development (SEHD), Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), Bratyjan Resource Center (BRC) organized the event.

Rahman expressed outrage over the abysmal wages paid to Sreemangal's Harijan sanitation workers. "A mere Tk 550 a month is simply unconscionable in 2024," he said.

Rahman offered a two-pronged approach to address the issue.

"Firstly, we need to shine a light on this injustice. Secondly, we must hold those in power responsible for ensuring fair treatment of essential workers," he said at an event yesterday.

Dr Tanzimuddin Khan, professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, argued, "Instead of setting wages for each sector individually, all worker unions should unite to establish a universal minimum wage."

Philip Gain, director of the Society for Environment and Human Development, gave the key speech at the programme.