US launches Young South Asian Leaders Initiative

The platform will bring together youth from Bangladesh, neighbouring countries

US Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Lee Satterfield and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu have launched the Young South Asian Leaders Initiative (YSALI).

This will bring together youth from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to address shared issues of importance, including economic opportunity, environmental resilience, and civic participation, according to the US Department of State.

With more than 420 million young people across South Asia, YSALI will provide networking opportunities, leadership training, and professional exchanges and academic fellowships to support their efforts to drive positive impact in their home countries and across the region.

The announcement made yesterday at an event on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly brought together government officials from across South Asia, private sector and civil society partners, and students, demonstrating the United States' continued commitment to engage and empower young people globally by expanding the youth network model to South Asia.

YSALI joins regional youth networks from across the globe, including the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), and the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).