Travel ban imposed on 4, including two ex-AL lawmakers

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on four individuals, including two former Awami League lawmakers, in connection with corruption allegations.

The individuals facing the bans are former Faridpur-4 lawmaker Md Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon Chowdhury) and his wife Tareen Hossain, former Jamalpur-3 lawmaker Mirza Azam, and Moin Iqbal, son of ex-AL MP HBM Iqbal.

Judge (in charge) Mohammad Ibrahim Miah of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order following three separate petitions submitted by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Directors Md Salahuddin and Syed Alaul Kabir, who head the enquiry team.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam represented the commission during the hearing.

In the petitions, ACC officials said that Nixon Chowdhury and his wife Tareen Hossain amassed large sums of money through illegal means, corruption, and abuse of power. The ACC also argued that the couple might attempt to flee the country to avoid legal proceedings.

"The ACC has credible information suggesting they could leave the country at any time. A travel ban is necessary to ensure they remain within the jurisdiction," the petition stated.

The court also directed the ACC to forward the order to the Special Branch's superintendent of police (immigration) for necessary action.

In a separate petition, ACC official Salahuddin accused former MP Mirza Azam of amassing huge sums of money through abuse of power and corruption, saying that he is under investigation for financial irregularities involving hundreds of crores. The petition added that there are reports indicating he might attempt to leave the country.

Similarly, ACC official Ataul Kabir alleged that Moin Iqbal, chairman of Premier Property Development Company Limited, misappropriated Tk 260 crore in loans from various banks.

The petition stated that his fleeing the country could obstruct the ongoing investigation.