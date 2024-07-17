SUST closed, students ordered to leave dormitories
Following the University Grants Commission's directive, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has announced the suspension of all academic activities until further notice.
Acting Registrar Fozlur Rahman issued the notification this morning after an emergency syndicate meeting.
The notification also instructed all students to vacate the dormitories by 3:00pm.
It also mentioned that administrative activities will continue during this period.
Comments