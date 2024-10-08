Suspected human trafficker, 4 others held in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon

Border Guard Bangladesh members today detained five people, including a suspected human trafficker, who were trying to illegally enter India through the borders in Dinajpur's Birol upazila and Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila.

The detainees were suspected human trafficker Goutam Sarkar, 42; Jibon Roy, 14; Chayon Kumar, 19; Rony Chandra, 16; and Arjan Chandra Roy, 16, said BGB in a press release.

Goutam, Jibon and Chayon were detained while trying to enter India through Karuliapara border in Birol's Dharmapur union around 10:00am. Rony and Arjan were detained while they were trying to flee the country through Pirganj's Bhabanipur border at noon, reads the press release.

The detainees were handed over to the police stations concerned for legal action, the release added.