Students guard govt properties in Rajshahi

With law enforcement and government officials largely absent, students in Rajshahi took it upon themselves to guard government installations from vandalism and looting last night.

Students were divided into small groups and stationed at various key locations, including the Rajshahi Botanical Garden and Novo Theatre, Varendra Research Museum, police stations, temples, and churches, reports our correspondent.

Salahuddin Ammar, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Rajshahi, said they are guarding the sites to prevent a group of miscreants from vandalising and looting.

"We have assigned our fellow students to guard these establishments on Tuesday night to protect them from any attacks or looting. We also plan to continue this on Wednesday night," he added.

Salahuddin further said that they used loudspeakers and microphones to urge city residents to be responsible and to resist those who might attempt mischiefs.

In addition to guarding government properties, students were also seen managing traffic and cleaning city roads for the second consecutive day today (Wednesday).

Despite these efforts, attacks on the homes and establishments of AL members and incidents of mugging and looting continued today.

Our correspondent witnessed two motorcyclists mug a woman in the Shiroil area at 4:00am.

Meanwhile, bus services on both short and long routes resumed today. People were also seen traveling to their offices as those remained open.