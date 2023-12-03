Shorna seals Tigresses’ historic first T20I win in South Africa

Bangladesh scripted their first-ever T20I win against South Africa women's team on their home soil with a 13-run win at Benoni today. Leg-spinner Shorna Akter was the protagonist of the match for the Tigresses, bagging five wickets for 28 runs in a tight match to grab Bangladesh an incredible win.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh got off to a solid start with Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun stringing together a 44-run opening stand. Shamim departed in the seventh over after a run-a-ball 24 before Murshida added a 41-run stand with Sobhana Mostary.

Murshida remained unbeaten with a match-winning 62 off 59, laced with six fours and a six while captain Nigar Sultana Joty provided the finishing touches to the innings with a brisk 21-ball 34 as Bangladesh posted 149 for 2 in 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa opener Anneke Bosch's 49-ball 67 almost took the game out of Tigresses' hand but for Shorna to bag two wickets each in both the 18th and the 20th overs respectively. Shorna first removed Sune Luus in the 16th over to bring back hope before removing Bosch and Nondumiso Shangase in the 18th over.

Needing 24 from the last over, South Africa managed 10 runs off the last over bowled by Shorna as they managed 136 for 8. It was Shorna's first five-wicket haul in T20Is, becoming the fourth Bangladesh bowler to achieve the feat and also the youngest from Bangladesh to achieve the feat.

Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan bagged a wicket apiece in the historic win.