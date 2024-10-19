Sedition Cases: Palli Bidyut Samity’s 6 officials put on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed six Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) officials on three-day remand each in two sedition cases. They have been accused of destabilising the power sector.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury delivered the remand order after Ashikur Rahman Dewan, investigation officer of the cases and also an inspector of Khilkhet Police Station, produced the six before the magistrate seeking 10-day remand for each, a sub-inspector serving in the court told The Daily Star.

The six are Rajon Kumar Das, assistant general manager of Munshiganj PBS; Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, deputy general manager of Nabinagar zonal office of Bramanbaria PBS; Dipak Kumar Singha, deputy general manager of Cumilla PBS-1; Mohammad Rahat, deputy general manager of Sreepur zonal office of Magura PBS; Monir Hossain, assistant general manager of Netrakona PBS; and Belal Hossain, deputy general manager of Sirajganj PBS-2. They were arrested on Thursday.

Arshad Hossain, director (admin) of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, filed the cases with the capital's Khilkhet Police Station on Thursday, accusing 15 PBS officials.

Ten officials were accused in one case, while the five others were named in the other lawsuit.

The complainant brought sedition charges against the accused under the Penal Code and eight other charges under the Cyber Security Act.