Revised stent prices to take effect from October 1

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) yesterday announced that the revised prices for coronary stents will take effect on October 1.

Speaking at a press conference, DGDA Director Akter Hossain said the decision followed requests from companies that had already stocked products at previous prices.

On August 3, the health ministry lowered the prices of coronary stents from three major US companies -- Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic -- by Tk 3,000 to Tk 88,000 per stent.

Prices of 10 types of stents from these companies were revised following recommendations from an expert advisory committee.

Akter said the price reduction will significantly cut medical costs, but some importing companies still have stock at previous prices, so the ministry allowed time before enforcing the new prices.

Since the price cuts have been widely reported in the media, hospitals are facing pressure from patients to provide stents at the revised rates, he said.

Therefore, the ministry has decided to implement the revised cost from October 1, he added.

The expert committee is reviewing prices of other companies, but further reductions are expected to be smaller as the US companies' prices were the highest.

Asked why prices remain higher in Bangladesh than in India despite the revision, Nayeem Golder, another DGDA director, said India's larger demand and more competitive market -- supported by eight local manufacturers -- help lower prices. Taxation is also a factor.