Remand Dutta

A Dhaka court yesterday placed senior journalists Shyamal Dutta and Mozammel Babu, and Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, on a seven-day remand in two murder cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the orders, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Police produced Shyamal, Bhorer Kagoj editor, before the court with a 10-day remand appeal in a case filed over the death of 31-year-old Mohammad Fazlu in the capital's Bhasantek on August 5.

During the hearing, Shyamal said, "I'm a professional journalist. I have never received any government benefits. There is no plot [of land]. I'm the elected general secretary of the Jatiya Press Club.

"The government has instructions not to arrest journalists. Still, I have been arrested."

On September 11, Mohammad Sabuj, 42, elder brother of the victim, filed the case with Bhasantek Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 25 journalists, and 139 others.

According to the case statement, Fazlu was shot around 7:00pm on August 5 when he was at a rally celebrating the fall of Hasina-led government in front of Diganta Filling Station in Bhasantek area.

In another development, Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, and Shahriar were produced before the court with a 10-day remand appeal in a case lodged over the death of house help Liza Akter in Ramna area during the quota reform protests.

"My speech regarding Joy Bangla, Joy Hind was distorted. I'm sick," Babu told the court during the hearing.

Pro-BNP lawyers hurled abuse at him.

At the court, Shahriar said, "I'm ill. I can't walk. I need a chair to sit."

"I have written over hundred books. I have never written anything against Islam in any of my books. It is your choice whether I would be placed on remand or not."

On September 5, Joynal Sikder, father of the victim, lodged the case with Ramna Model Police Station against Hasina and 173 others.

The case statement said Liza, 19, got shot near Shantinagar intersection around 5:00pm on July 18. Four days later, she died in a city hospital.

On Monday, Shyamal and Babu were arrested in Mymensingh, while Shahriar was arrested at his Banani home.