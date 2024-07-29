Top News
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 02:02 PM

Rain forecast across country as heatwave persists

Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka
FILE PHOTO: BSS

The country may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and Rajshahi, Tangail, Kishoreganj districts and it may abate from some places.

