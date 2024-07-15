Quota protest: UIU students block Natunbazar road

Students from United International University blocked the side of the road in Natunbazar area in the capital this morning, demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs.

Several hundred students from the university blocked the road around 11:45am in front of Bhatara Police Station, Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner (Badda Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, the students gathered in front of the UIU campus around 11:00am.

Meanwhile, a group of students from North South University held a human chain in front of the university campus around 11:00am.