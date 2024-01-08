Post-polls violence: Five injured, houses vandalised in Pabna

At least five people were injured and at least 8 houses vandalised in separate incidents of post-polls violence in Bera and Chatmohar upazilas in Pabna today.

Abdur Rashid Dulal, a supporter of independent candidate Prof Abu Sayeed for Pabna-1, said, without any provocation, supporters of Awami League candidate Shamsul Haque Tuku, who won the parliamentary seat, attacked some villagers at Sanila village in Bera upazila this morning.

All the victims are supporters of the independent candidate, he said.

The attackers also vandalised eight to ten houses and a shop in the area, Dulal, also acting secretary of AL's Bera upazila unit, told our Pabna correspondent.

They also looted valuables, he said, claiming that the attack left at least 4 persons injured.

"We have informed the matter to the law enforcers," Dulal said.

Masud Alom, additional superintendent of police in Pabna, said police have already launched an investigation in this regard.

"No case has been filed yet," he added.

Meanwhile, in Chatmohar, police said a man, a supporter of AL candidate Mokbul Hossain from Pabna-3, was stabbed allegedly by supporters of independent candidate Abdul Hamid Master, who lost in the election.

The injured Ashraf Hossain was admitted to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex, said additional SP Masud Alom quoting locals.

According to police, after the victory of the AL candidate Mokbul last night, the victim with other supporters brought out a victory rally. At one stage, he locked into a dispute with Salauddin, a supporter of the independent candidate.

The police official said Salauddin and his brother Ruhul stabbed Ashraf this morning.

Police are trying to nab the attackers, he added.

However, no case was filed in this regard till the filing of this report around 6:00pm.