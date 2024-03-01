Parts of Dhaka won't have gas supply for 8 hours tomorrow

Gas supply in different parts of Dhaka city will be suspended for eight hours from 1:30pm tomorrow for emergency maintenance work of gas transmission lines.

According to a notice of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas include cantonment, Banani DOHS, Arjotpara and Shaheenbag.

The gas supply will remain off for all kinds of consumers in these areas while consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas Gas regretting the inconveniences during the period.

The supply will resume after 9:30pm, reads the notice.