Over 300 AL nomination papers sold in two hours

More than 300 nomination papers have been sold in the first two hours since Awami League kicked off the process in the morning.

The 12th National election is scheduled for January 7.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the process at 10:30 am, but the sale of nomination papers opened for the party candidates after 11:00am.

AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected the first nomination form for the PM for the Gopalganj-3 constituency.

According to the nomination form selling booths, 81 forms were sold for Dhaka Division, 51 for Chattogram, 17 for Sylhet, 26 for Mymensingh, 17 for Barishal, 39 for Khulna, 26 for Rangpur, and 44 for Rajshahi division from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The sale was halted for two hours from 1:00pm for lunch break and prayer.

The central office and the adjoining areas are full to the brim as aspiring candidates have been flocking there since morning to collect forms.

Followers of some aspirants were seen rejoicing by playing drums and other musical instruments, some were seen chanting party slogans and some brought large cut-outs of the party chief.

Operation of vehicles after the GPO intersection has been blocked by putting up barricades.

Talking to The Daily Star, HM Ibrahim, an aspirant of the Noakhali-1 constituency said, "An air of festivity is prevailing among the voters across the country. We are expecting that a large number of voters will participate in the election and make it a vibrant one."

Candidates had been asked not to bring more than two people with them to buy nomination forms. But none of them complied with the party instructions, said our reporters from the spot.