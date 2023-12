Rab yesterday arrested a man along with 2kg crystal meth (ice) worth Tk 10 crore in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

On information, a Rab team conducted a raid in the area and arrested Ahmad Hoson, 21, from Hariyakhola area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (law and media) of Rab 15.

The arrestee was handed over to Teknaf Police Station along with the recovered drugs, he added.