No quota in govt jobs for July uprising victims

Says Liberation War affairs adviser

There will be no quota in government jobs for the families of those killed or injured in the July uprising, said Faruk E Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, yesterday.

He said while the government will provide various forms of support to those affected, no decision has been made to introduce a job quota for them.

The adviser made the remarks at a press conference held at the Secretariat, where he outlined the ministry's initiatives for the families of the July uprising victims.

In response to a question about whether a quota system would be introduced for the injured and the families of the deceased in the uprising, he said, "No, no quota will be there."

Faruk said the government has designed rehabilitation programmes for those affected by the uprising, and the ministry will act accordingly. "Rehabilitation can be done in various ways. Based on individual skills, the government will support them through training or by helping them become self-employed for sustainable livelihoods," he said.

When asked whether the financial assistance given to the "July fighters" would be made equal to that of the freedom fighters, the adviser said, "Bringing in the comparison with freedom fighters is not appropriate here. Freedom fighters' contribution is undeniable."